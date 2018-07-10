Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Emergency forces search for family travelling in Cape York

10th Jul 2018 10:24 AM

POLICE are seeking assistance from the community, especially those in the recreational four-wheel-driving and camping fraternity, to locate a family who are believed to be travelling in the Cape York Peninsula area.

Paul and Dana Nelson from Deception Bay are believed to be travelling with their family in a silver 2005 model Nissan Patrol station wagon bearing Queensland registration 318-SRK.

They are travelling with other family members who may be driving a white 2013 model Toyota FJ Cruiser bearing Qld registration 553-TIR.

Mr Nelson is urged to contact his sister Barbara regarding a family emergency.

cape york family emergency missing persons qps rescue search
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Joyce Clague a woman of her people

    Joyce Clague a woman of her people

    News Exhibition honours the pioneering work by the prominent Yaegl elder and long-time activist for Indigenous rights here and across the nation

    • 10th Jul 2018 10:00 AM
    Understrength Ghosts clinch minor premiership

    premium_icon Understrength Ghosts clinch minor premiership

    Rugby League WICKS knows his side has more left in it.

    COUNCIL: Iluka yoga and surf resort could be approved

    COUNCIL: Iluka yoga and surf resort could be approved

    Council News What's happening at council?

    • 10th Jul 2018 10:22 AM
    Ramornie Handicap and Grafton Cup weather forecast

    Ramornie Handicap and Grafton Cup weather forecast

    News Will you be needing an umbrella or sunscreen?

    • 10th Jul 2018 10:20 AM

    Local Partners