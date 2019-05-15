100 years of vibrant life for Joyce

AN AVID tennis player, talented dressmaker and fantastic dancer, Joyce Henderson was as vibrant as ever as she celebrated a century with her closest family and friends.

Dressed in yellow, the woman of the hour shone brightly at her birthday morning tea at Southern Cross Care St Catherine's Residential Aged Care as staff and residents sung in her 100th year.

It was a second celebration following lunch at the Crown Hotel on May 11 with family and close friends who travelled from Sydney and Brisbane to be with her on her birthday.

Born in Glen Innes, Ms Henderson said that "really a country place" wasn't the life for her.

She always preferred the bigger cities, which brought her to Lismore 70 years ago to build a home with her husband and two daughters, Denise Ireland and Robyn Beecroft.

FOND MEMORIES: Joyce Henderson celebrates turning 100 with her daughters Denise Ireland and Robyn Beecroft. Kathryn Lewis

Ms Ireland recalled fondly of her mother's many skills. "She used to do English, country and Scottish dancing, she has always been very active," she said.

Ms Henderson was taught dressmaking by her aunt, and went on to have the career her entire life.

"She made all of our wedding dresses, and all of our bridesmaid dresses," Ms Ireland said.

Despite having moved to Grafton just five years ago to be closer to her daughters, Ms Henderson said she enjoys the Valley and has made many wonderful friends.