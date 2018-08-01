Menu
Family escape early morning fire that destroyed home

Emma Clarke
by
1st Aug 2018 12:30 PM

A SPRINGFIELD Lakes family was evacuated early this morning after their house was destroyed in a fire.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Colorado Dv just after 4.30am but the home was already well involved.

The home was completely destroyed.

The flames also spread to a neighbouring shed but fire crews were able to save the neighbour's house.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said everybody was able to escape the home.

The fire was under control by 5.05am.

Authorities are not investigating how the fire started.

Ipswich Queensland Times

