Family fights to keep 'salty soul' surfer's legacy alive

HE LIVED in the moment and brought joy to those who crossed his path - this is the legacy the family of the Tyler Kennedy want to keep alive.

Friday is the first anniversary of the 31-year-old Caloundra surfer's death in a tragic accident while on holiday in Bali.

On a "trip of a lifetime", Tyler was found on the bottom of a pool in the villa where he was staying at Canggu after going for a swim.

While it has been the hardest year of her life, Tamara Smith said it had encouraged her to make a change and leave a lasting tribute to her brother.

Tyler's neices and nephews sit on the bench that has been dedicated in his honour at Moffat Beach. Contributed

Mrs Smith and her family have established the Salty Souls Legacy in honour of Tyler and are hoping to fulfil a wish the avid surfer had before his life was cut short.

"Tyler was always our "Salty Soul". He had it tattooed on him. And it was always something that was just him," Mrs Smith said.

"Tyler always wanted to run a learn to surf school but he obviously never got that chance.

"The aim of the Salty Souls Legacy is to help vulnerable kids and teens get out into the water, surf and try to heal through the power of the ocean, both mentally and physically."

Tyler's family have started Salty Souls Legacy to help vulnerable kids and teens get out into the water, surf and try to heal through the power of the ocean, both mentally and physically. Contributed

Mrs Smith said while she had noticed there was a range of one-off "surf experiences" for children, there wasn't anything in the long term.

That's when she came up with the idea to seek donations of old surfboards so the children could continue to learn on their own.

"Surfing was such an outlet for Tyler. He would get home from school, grab his board and ride his pushy to the beach and it was just such an escape for him," she said.

"He learnt on a second-hand board because we didn't have the money for a brand new one and so the idea just started evolving from there.

"I just think that if we can start this it will really make a difference to kids in need."

Tyler Kennedy and his family. Contributed

Mrs Smith said they would be doing organised collections from the Sunshine Coast to the Gold Coast of pre-loved surfboards, boogie boards, leg ropes, wax, sunscreen, rashies, wetsuits and anything else that would help underprivileged children get out in to the water.

The first Coast collection day will be on August 8.

"I'm not sure if we'll get five boards or 55 but we just want to do something to help," she said.

When asked what Tyler would think of everything his family were doing in his honour, Mrs Smith said "he'd have the biggest smile on his face".

"I think in a way he is steering this because there have been so many times where I thought I can't do it, it's too raw or too close to home, but then something happens and I just can't give it up," she said.

"The love we had for Ty is driving it. So this is his. It's not about us."

To find out more visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/saltysoulslegacy.