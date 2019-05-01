Menu
Grafton Court House
Grafton Court House Caitlan Charles
Crime

Family fishing duo face catch allegations

Kathryn Lewis
by
1st May 2019 1:00 AM
A MOTHER and son commercial fishing duo have allegedly failed to comply with regulations when out for a catch on Lake Wooloweyah.

Tyron Vance, 30 and Robyn Jennifer Vance, 66 faced Grafton Local Court over two days after investigations launched by the Department of Primary Industries alleged the pair failed to submit fishing records, falsified records and caught fish under the minimum required size.

Investigations alleged the records in question range from February 1, 2015 to August 31, 2016.

The court heard, in a recorded interview between Mr Vance and DPI investigators in July 2017, when shown catch records required to be submitted by commercial fishers each month, Mr Vance signed the documents but "trusted his mother to complete them”.

A DPI fisheries officer at the time of the alleged offences said on February 1, 2015, herself and officer John Staines inspected Mr Vance's boat on Lake Wooloweyah, and found another person onboard.

She said there were numerous mud crabs on board. "Officer Staines measured the mud crabs, I recorded the measurements.”

"If the crabs were less than 8.5cm I saw John return the crabs to the water.”

Barrister for the defence Megan Cusack asked the officer if the crabs were soft shelled and could be miss-measured if they were squished.

"Potentially, if the operator was inexperienced,” the officer said. "Or if they were angry at the person fishing?,” Ms Cusack replied.

Ms Cusack said Mr Vance had submitted a complaint against Officer Staines.

"Officer Staines acted professionally,” the Fisheries officer said.

The hearing will continue before Magistrate Karen Stafford on August 7 at Ballina Local Court.

Grafton Daily Examiner

