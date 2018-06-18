Family friend reveals latest on teen stabbing victim
THE TEENAGE boy stabbed at a Sunshine Coast train station remains in a critical but stable condition at an intensive care unit in Brisbane.
Tim McGregor, 17, was stabbed in the chest allegedly by a fellow youth at Nambour Train Station on Friday night after an "on-going" feud between the pair.
A family friend said the victim had surgery last night at the Prince Charles Hospital.
His condition had been "critically unstable" for most of the weekend.
The other boy has been charged with attempted murder after police allegedly located him with a knife several hours later.
The altercation between the teenagers occurred at the pedestrian subway before 5.30pm.
READ: 'ONGOING FEUD': Police reveal more details on stabbing.
Detective Senior Sergeant Phil Hurst said there had been history between the youths, but an exact motive for the stabbing was unclear.
"There were a number of people in the subway underpass... and when these two boys came together there was a physical altercation which took place," he said.
"I understand there was some conflict between these youths before the physical altercation."
Sen-Sgt Hurst said the alleged incident was "traumatic".
"I don't exactly what internal organs have been damaged, but there is significant trauma to this young man and it is a significant injury," he said.
The alleged perpetrator was located at a local residence later in the evening with a knife, Sen-Sgt Hurst said.