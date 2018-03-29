Family, friends grieve for Coast girl, 17 killed in crash

GRIEVING: Family friend, Andy Kinden, spoke on behalf of the Dixsons, who are struggling to come to terms with Jade's death.

A HARROWING crash that claimed the life of a 17-year-old has brought two families and an entire community to its knees.

Jade Dixson, 17, died overnight in a crash on Dulong Rd, Perwillowen. Contributed/Facebook

Nambour teen Jade Dixson was killed when the red Hyundai she was a passenger in came off the road, flipped and slammed into a tree on Dulgon Rd Tuesday night.

Despite frantic attempts at CPR by "admirable" passing motorists, Jade could not be saved.

A woman has died and a teenager is in a critical condition after a horror crash near Nambour.

The teenager died on the way to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital about 11.40pm.

Her friend, Adrian Fraser, was the driver.

Adrian Fraser, 17, remains in a critical condition after the crash that killed teenager Jade Dixson. Contributed

He is now fighting for his life at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

The sickening squeal of tyres and the dreadful crushing metal sound went unheard by most residents on the street, who were only aware of the crash by the yellow police markers on the road.

Senior Sergeant Gary Brayley said drivers who saw the car after it crashed stopped to call emergency services, which directed them through first-aid.

"(They were) very fortunate in terms of having some other members of the public who did stop and render first-aid," Snr Sgt Brayley said.

"I understand they've done an admirable job in doing that."

Snr Sgt Brayley said details of the crash yesterday remained under investigation. However, it was understood the car partially overturned after hitting a mound of dirt with the driver's side roof then colliding with a tree.

"The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating and every aspect of the crash will be looked at very thoroughly including driver behaviour, conditions, adherence to the road rules" Snr Sgt Brayley said.

Only one woman, who lived near the scene, said she heard the crash.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said she and her husband had lived on Dulong Rd for more than 40 years.

"It was around 11.30pm, I sat up in bed," she said.

"It was the most dreadful sound."

Speaking on behalf of the Dixson family, close family friend Andy Kinden said Jade's mother, Julie, went to the scene of the crash before joining her husband, Mark, her sons, Shane and Josh, and Jade's twin sister, Georgia, at the hospital to say goodbye.

Mr Kinden, who is also president of the Woombye Snakes Football Club where Jade was a highly regarded player, said the family was hoping to hold the funeral on April 9 at Maroochydore.

"Adrian (who also plays for the Snakes) is in a bad way at the hospital. He and his family need support," Mr Kinden said.

Mr Kinden said he and the Dixsons were neighbours for three years in Diddillibah, but the families had known each other for nearly 17 years.

He said he was still trying to process the news.

"Everything has happened so fast, I only got to speak to Mark for a little while on Wednesday, but he told me he shouldn't be burying his daughter."

"He and Josh were working away when they got the call. They had to drive back three hours to get to the hospital."

Mr Kinden described Jade as bright and bubbly girl, who loved her football.

Her and her siblings were often at elbows with each other over who was the star of the family.

"Everything came second to football for Jade; you don't often see passion like that," he said.

Jade and Georgia Dixson. Jade was killed in a car crash on March 27, 2018. She is pictured with her twin sister. Contributed

"They are a family that sticks by each other ... her and Georgia were very close.

"I couldn't even start to think how difficult this is going to be for them all."

Mr Kinden is a father himself and said Jade's story was one parents heard "too often".

Crash scene where a woman has died and a teenager is in a critical condition after a horror crash, 90 Dulong Road, Dulong. Patrick Woods

"My kids are grown up but going through that age group, you worry every time they go out, they are vulnerable," he said.

"It's absolutely harrowing.

"I think all kids in high school should be going through defensive driving classes; because everyone learns how to drive but they don't learn how to drive if something goes wrong."

The premier men's FFA cup between Maroochydore and Woombye was postponed until April 10.

Mr Kinden said the clubs would be organising a special tribute before the game.