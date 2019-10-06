Family fun at Goanna Pulling Championships
ORGANISERS of the Wooli Goanna Pulling event have celebrated another successful day of family fun.
Australian National Goanna Pulling Championships vice-president Craig Stone said he was stoked with how the day panned out.
"We're going to be able to donate a comparable amount to last year to our SES, RFS and Marine Rescue," he said.
"The canteen and stallholders all said it was a great day."
While the goanna pulling takes centre stage, there was more to the day than its namesake event.
"It's a really fun day for the whole family, it's a cheap day out and there's lots of activities for everyone to get involved in," Mr Stone said.
Mr Stone thanked all the volunteers and community efforts that made the weekend's event possible.
Goanna Pulling Championship results
Men's Heavyweight
Winner: Alex Jefferies
Runner-up: Brad Milne
Women's Open
Winner: Leessa McPhee
Runner-up: Cathy Black
Men's Middleweight
Winner: Keron Redman
Runner-up: Kye Hackett
Women's Middleweight
Winner: Jasmine Dekker
Runner-up: Jessica Horstman
Men's Lightweight
Winner: John Causley
Runner-up: Robbie Frizelle
Women's Lightweight
Winner: Roxanna Alblas
Runner-up: Madison Durrneim
Junior Boys
Winner: Samuel Petch
Runner-up: Dan Morris
Junior Girls
Winner: Kiara Owen
Runner-up: Josslyn Brown