CHAMPIONS: Winners of the Australian National Goanna Pulling Championships held in Wooli on Sunday.
Family Fun

Family fun at Goanna Pulling Championships

Jarrard Potter
by
7th Oct 2019 5:11 PM
ORGANISERS of the Wooli Goanna Pulling event have celebrated another successful day of family fun.

Australian National Goanna Pulling Championships vice-president Craig Stone said he was stoked with how the day panned out.

"We're going to be able to donate a comparable amount to last year to our SES, RFS and Marine Rescue," he said.

"The canteen and stallholders all said it was a great day."

While the goanna pulling takes centre stage, there was more to the day than its namesake event.

"It's a really fun day for the whole family, it's a cheap day out and there's lots of activities for everyone to get involved in," Mr Stone said.

Mr Stone thanked all the volunteers and community efforts that made the weekend's event possible.

 

Goanna Pulling Championship results

Men's Heavyweight

Winner: Alex Jefferies

Runner-up: Brad Milne

Women's Open

Winner: Leessa McPhee

Runner-up: Cathy Black

Men's Middleweight

Winner: Keron Redman

Runner-up: Kye Hackett

Women's Middleweight

Winner: Jasmine Dekker

Runner-up: Jessica Horstman

Men's Lightweight

Winner: John Causley

Runner-up: Robbie Frizelle

Women's Lightweight

Winner: Roxanna Alblas

Runner-up: Madison Durrneim

Junior Boys

Winner: Samuel Petch

Runner-up: Dan Morris

Junior Girls

Winner: Kiara Owen

Runner-up: Josslyn Brown

