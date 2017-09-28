36°
Sport

Family fun at Try Sailing weekend event

HIT THE WATER: Big River Sailding Club members get ready to push off into the Clarence River at their Try Sailing Weekend.
SAILING: Locals from Yamba, Maclean and Grafton made the trek to Big River Club to take the opportunity to make a splash and try out the wide array of kayaks provided by Maclean Outdoors and also the Sailing Club's training boat, an Envy Dinghy.

Our sail-training officer Neil Hayes took several visitors out for a sail. In the morning there was a fair bit of drifting as opposed to sailing as wind was scarce.

It proved to be a fun family day. Individuals, couples and families with kids all had a go and Doug From Maclean Outdoors was pleased with the numbers of visitors and with the interest shown. Right on cue the wind filled in at around 1.30pm and club racing was underway. Wind against tide conditions at Big River always presents sailors with some big and complicated pressure waves to work around. The course was composed of multiple gybeing marks some of which were in areas of high and confused waves making for some challenging mark rounding and several capsizes.

Results for the two Club personal handicap races were:

Race 1 - 1st Jason Purcell, 2nd Wayne Culph, 3rd Neil and Jack Hayes

Race 2 - 1st Bob Eggins, 2nd Wayne Culph, 3rd Garry McKenzie

You will also find information on the Big River website regarding our upcoming big events the Single Hander Regatta and the Bridge to Breakers Regatta. If you missed the Try Sailing Weekend but would still like to have a go, please come to the Sailing Club at Carey's Lane, Harwood, at 10am on Saturdays during sailing season and you can find out what sailing is all about.

Topics:  big river club clarence river sailing

