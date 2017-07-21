19°
FAMILY FUN: BMX club throws open the gates for free day

Matthew Elkerton
| 21st Jul 2017 5:00 AM
ALL WELCOME: Clarence Valley BMX president Marnie Brighton with club juniors Taleha Robertson, 12, and Jett Chapman, 8, are welcome to throw open the gates for a Free Come and Try Day tomorrow.
ALL WELCOME: Clarence Valley BMX president Marnie Brighton with club juniors Taleha Robertson, 12, and Jett Chapman, 8, are welcome to throw open the gates for a Free Come and Try Day tomorrow.

BMX: Clarence Valley BMX Club will be throwing the gates to their Abbott Street track wide open tomorrow to attract more families to the sport.

The club will host free come and try day with two coaching sessions available for all comers to learn the basics of BMX and how to keep safe on the track.

BMX caters for all ages with kids as young as two-year-old all the way to riders over 50 able to take part.Club president Marnie Brighton said the main reason behind hosting the free experience was to encourage more people to give the sport a try.

"We want to bring the younger kids and older kids alike to the track, to show them what we have got and what BMX can offer,” she said. "The sport has become more recognised after its inclusion in the Olympics and it is just such a great family oriented sport.”

A Clarence Valley BMX Club member shows off the track ahead of the club's free come and try day this weekend.
A Clarence Valley BMX Club member shows off the track ahead of the club's free come and try day this weekend.

The club is encouraging participants to bring along a good working order bike - anything from a BMX to a mountain bike - and safety gear including their own helmet, long pants, long sleeve shirt, shoes, socks and gloves.

There will be limited amount of safety gear up for grabs at the club that can be loaned out to those who need it.

The club will have eight coaches trackside for the event including Brighton who will be coaching for the first time.

"I am a little bit nervous but I will be having some fun out there too,” she said.

"We can teach them all the basics from how to pedal, how to balance and when to be doing both.

"It is about getting across that line in the safest way possible.”

Brighton has only been involved in the sport for three years and is one of four mums who cycle as part of the club, but she is hoping to attract a few more.

"That is what I love about BMX, I love getting out there and having fun on the track with my boys,” she said. "I love knowing what we are talking about, being involved and having a knowledge of what we both love is a connection you can't always have with your kids.

"It is very rewarding to be a part of this club, we are our own little community, we are our own BMX family.”

There is plenty of opportunity to reach a higher level in the sport and the club has only recently proved that with track star Tahlia Marsh jetting to America this week for the UCI BMX World Championships.

Clarence Valley BMX president Marnie Brighton (right) presents a cheque to World Championships competitor Tahlia Marsh.
Clarence Valley BMX president Marnie Brighton (right) presents a cheque to World Championships competitor Tahlia Marsh.

On Wednesday, the club presented Marsh with a $1000 cheque to support her in her bid to become a world champion.

"The Marsh family has been a part of this club for many years, they are always one of the families that are here first and leave last when we have our race nights,” Brighton said. "They are always stepping in to give us a hand and they have never asked for anything.

"It has always been one of Tahlia's dreams to go to worlds, so if we can support her in any way that is great. We just want to give back to a family that has given so much to us.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  bmx clarence valley bmx club come and try day marnie brighton racing tahlia marsh

