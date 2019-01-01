Menu
Brian Quinlan-Randall, Tyreece Kapeen and Raeyah Kapeen take out first place a boat race at the Lions Club 2019 Brooms Head Family Fun Day.
Family fun on show at Brooms Head

1st Jan 2019 4:26 PM | Updated: 4:30 PM
FOR ex-pats of the Clarence Valley, the annual Brooms Head Family Fun Day is a chance to remember just how special home can be.

The throng of beach-goers, most now living over the Queensland border, make this annual pilgrimage to Brooms Head to take part in some good old-fashioned family fun.

"In the 20 years I've been helping to run the event, not much has changed, and I think that's what makes it special," Maclean Lions Club member Laurie Fitzpatrick said.

 

"In my first year helping to run this event, we had George standing under a tree with a box microphone trying to get people out onto the beach.," he laughed.

Fortunately, they have since invested in a proper sound system.

At today's event, there was a collective sigh of relief as clouds made for an otherwise sizzling day. However, there's only so much flexibility Mother Nature will afford, with all beach activities shifted a few hours early to compensate for the rising tide.

When it comes to a favourite event, Mr Fitzpatrick quickly settles on the boat races with the boats themselves having their own history.

"We didn't have those races years ago, so I suggested we buy some plastic sheets and build some boats," he said.

Almost two decades later, the same plastic sheets have held up.

"They're still going strong," he said.

"We simply repair them each year!"

 

brooms head brooms head family fun day events gulmarrad rfs maclean lions club
