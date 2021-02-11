FAMILY GAME: Three generations give cricket the thumbs up

THREE GENERATIONS: Tim, Harry and Mal Tilse all played together for the first time for Coutts Crossing in the Clarence River Cricket Association 3rd Grade competition against Westlawn at JJ Lawrence Synthetic on Saturday, 6th February, 2021.

Clarence River Cricket Association's 3rd Grade competition in 2020/21 has been a shining example of a family-friendly competition, with a number of father-son or daughter duos taking part.

But last Saturday the Tilse family took it to another level, with three generations on the pitch as grandfather Mal, 63, father Tim, 31, and son Harry, 9, all played in the same team for Coutts Crossing at JJ Lawrence Synthetic.

Mal and Harry had already played a handful of games together this season, but Tim had not played at all, with Saturdays taken up working on the new family property and a mild reluctance to join the 2nd Grade outfit in the club's first season absent from the Premier League.

Harry has fond memories of watching his father play cricket as a former Premier League captain for Coutts and opening batsman for the Clarence River representative side, and has quickly developed his own huge passion for the game.

"I do remember watching Dad a lot, and thinking I wanted to get out there and play," Harry said.

Coutts Crossing opener Tim Tilse during the 2016/17 Cleavers Night Cricket grand final against Harwood at McKittrick Park, in which Tilse scored 42 and Coutts won its first and only top grade title to date.

Tim was originally slated to join his son on the field for the first time on his ninth birthday - the washed out fixture against Brothers on January 9. Instead, he had to wait almost another month, and despite Tim being named in the side on the club's Facebook page the Wednesday before the game, Harry was kept in the dark.

"Me and Dad kept the surprise until today when Harry turned up, and I was standing there getting my whites on," Tim reflected during the club barbecue at the ground after the game. "He was sitting in the back of the car like a Cheshire cat.

"He nearly broke his neck looking around with a big smile on his face," Mal added.

It is believed to be the first time a father-son-grandson combination to grace the field in the same team for Coutts Crossing. But it's not a first for the association.

"I believe here in the Clarence Valley it's been done once before," Mal said. "I think the Disson's might've had three generations play for Brothers one day. But it's the first time for Coutts, and very happy to have done it today."

"It's one of the things I've always wanted to do. When Harry got interested in cricket I just thought I hope I can hang around and play long enough that we can set up a game where all three of us can play together. It's probably not something that's been done very often."

The experience certainly rubbed off on Tim, who has now committed to seeing out the remainder of the season and qualifying for the finals, in pursuit of winning a 3rd Grade title with his father and his son.

"I did enjoy today, getting back out there, especially seeing the smile on Harry's face when I turned up," Tim said. "And it was a good competitive game of cricket too."

Coutts Crossing batted first against Westlawn GJR Sheetmetal/Jones Mechanical, with Mal opening the batting and uncharacteristically getting out early for 7. Tim entered at No.5, with Harry listed at No.6 in the hope the two would get the chance to bat together. However, Tim took little time to find his bearings again, and reached 35 retired while captain and No.3 Scott Chard (20) was still at the crease.

As the wickets fell, Tilse returned at the end of the innings, but was soon bowled by veteran Ricky Bender for 38, bringing fellow retiree Lance Chevalley to the crease, who finished 38 not out as Coutts posted 9 for 168.

In the field, as the only player in the team aged between 16 and 45, Tim found himself doing a lot of boundary riding and chasing long balls from Westlawn captain Shaun Simpson (39 retired) in particular.

Meanwhile, Harry made an impression with his spin bowling - even making some money off Pop, earning $5 for each of the three overs he bowled without conceding a no ball.

Harry finished with figures of 2 for 17 off 4 overs, including bowling the last over of the match. Westlawn required 11 runs to win, but fell three runs short.

"I bowled the last over and I won the game," Harry said proudly.

"It was nice to play with Dad and Pop."

Harry was also one of the stars of the show the previous week, when a direct hit caught GDSC Easts' Matthew Sutherland by surprise at the non-striker's end after he had backed up too far and underestimated the youngster's skills.

"I was at mid-off and the ball came to me and I throwed it back to the stumps and I hit 'em," he said.

The Coutts side also contains father-daughter duo Lance and Caitlin Chevalley, with Caitlin currently the 3rd Grade leading wicket taker with 13 for the season.

Opponents Westlawn also have a strong family flavour, including captain Shaun Simpson and his sons Ramie and Kade, and Charlie Amos and his daughters Meg and Caitlin, the latter taking player of the match figures of 5 for 27 off 5, to move to 12 wickets for the season and one behind her Coutts Crossing namesake.

Most of the five teams in the 30-over per side grade have a similar focus on helping the next generation of players transition into senior cricket in a family-friendly environment.

"It's perfect," Tim said. "Especially talking to Charlie Amos over there, he just loves it, and he thrives on just seeing kids out there having a go.

"There should be a lot more of it. Getting parents to get keen and bring their kids through the system would be the best thing for cricket around the Valley for sure."

Mal said the modified rules such as retiring batsmen had 35 had produced an enjoyable competition for everyone involved.

"The good thing about the system they've got now is that one batter is not going out and dominating the whole game, because they score 35 runs and they're out of there, and the only way they get back in is for the rest of the team to get out," he said.

"It makes it a good game too, as you can see from the game we played today," Tim added.