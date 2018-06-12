Family gathers to remember Joseph Young

COMMEMORATION: The family of Private Joseph Thomas Young gathered in Chatsworth to remember him on the 100th anniversary of his death in World War I.

FIVE years ago, a small amount of soil from Private Joseph Thomas Young's home of Chatsworth was sprinkled on his grave in France, and on Sunday, the 100th anniversary of his death in World War I, his family gathered to honour his life and complete the circle with a sprinkling of soil from Villers Bretonneux.

More than 40 family members were on hand at Chatsworth Cenotaph to remember Joseph Young, as well as his younger brother, who shared the same name and was killed in battle in Papua New Guinea during World War II.

Joe Young's great niece Bernadette Ryan said family from all across Australia, as well as the Clarence Valley, came to Chatsworth to pay their respects.

"A bottle of rum was cracked and a tote was handed to all, even those proclaiming their inability to drink and we raised a glass to our fallen boy, left in Flanders Fields France," she said.

"It was a beautiful turnout, we had lovely weather and we had some music and piping from the Maclean District Pipe Band pipe major Murdo MacLeod and speeches, the RSL came and did their bit which was nice too."

Dr Shirley Walker was on hand at the ceremony to read from her novel The Ghost at the Wedding, which was inspired by the history of the Young family. Dr Walker was married to Les Walker, whose mother Hilda was Joseph Young's sister.

Mrs Ryan said the commemoration was topped off with another Joseph Thomas Young, the 16-year-old son of Botero owners Danny and Jill Young, who planted a native lill-pilly.

Private Joseph Young was only 17 when he enlisted in the Australian Imperial Force on February 2, 1915. His father had to sign the enlistment papers, and just eight months later he was a member of D Company of the 25th Battalion, fighting at Gallipoli.

Joseph Thomas Young enlisted as a 17-year-old in 1915, fought at Gallipoli and the Western Front and was killed near Villers Bretonneux, France, in June, 1918. Contributed

He survived the gunfire and disease, which saw him suffer a sever bought of dysentery and shipped to Malta before he was sent to rejoin his unit in England. Soon he was back on the front lines in France, where he was gassed during fighting on the Somme and again sent to England.

Private Young again returned to battle in 1918, where he was killed in action during the Third Battle of Morlancourt on June 10, 1918.

Young's mother Janet was seven months pregnant when the telegram arrived that her son Joe had been killed in battle, and she was determined her son's name would live on. When her baby was born a boy, she decided to name him Joseph Young.

When World War II started in 1939, Joe was a conscientious objector, though he was conscripted into the 55th Militia battalion, commonly known as the chocolate soldiers who were without proper training and equipment when they were tasked with defending Australia against the battle-hardened Japanese forces heading over the Kokoda Track to Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea.

The younger of the two Harwood brothers who shared the same name was killed in the final battle of the Kokoda campaign in 1942. Contributed

Joe was in the middle of the fighting as the first Australians slowed the Japanese advance, then went on the attack, before he was killed by a sniper's bullet on December 7, 1942.