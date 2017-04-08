Family history leads Dianne to give a helping hand

FLOOD OF HELP: Louisa Rose and her mother Dianne Harris of Grafton in their garage which is full of items, including furniture, clothes and bedding, which they are collecting to help the flood victims in Lismore.

DIANNE Harris can always remember the how much of a role her parents played in the Lismore community.

"My parents moved to Lismore in about 1966/67, when I was only five or six and I did all my schooling up there; my mother was very active in the community, the number of organisations she was in, I could not count on my hands,” Mrs Harris said.

When she heard about the floods in Lismore, Mrs Harris knew she had to help and is now holding a donation drive for people affected by the floods.

"I was there for the 1974 floods and I still have friends up there and I know how bad it can be up there and how quick the river comes up,” she said.

"I know what damage it does once the water gets into Lismore.

"Donate whatever you can.

"Once floodwaters go through items, you might say wash it, but you can't, and if you can't get into he house two to three days after (the floods), they are ruined.

"It's very hard to clean flood mud out of things.”

Since Mrs Harris started her donation drive last week, hundreds of people have got in contact with her over Facebook to help out.

"It's going to go the Lifeline (in Lismore), I was speaking to Jenny Dowell, the ex-mayor of Lismore and the mayor Isaac and they have said Lifeline is the best place,” she said.

"They are the organisation approved to hand out items that have been donated for flood victims and anybody who goes to the police station or the evacuation centre is given an authorisation voucher to go there and collect things.”

With the help of The Hay Shed's Robbie and Dave Campbell, who have donated their time and a semi-trailer, Mrs Harris will be taking all the furniture, clothes and bedding they have collected to Lismore late next week on the advice of Lifeline.

"Initially I was just asking for donations that would fit in my car and I'd take it up, but then I saw the truck and I thought 'I wonder if Robbie and Dave will do it',” Mrs Harris said.

But more help is needed to collect bigger items from people's houses who can't take them to Mrs Harris.

There is a lot more collecting to do before Mrs Harris and the Campbells leave for Lismore, and if you are able to help moving furniture or collecting things, get in touch with Mrs Harris on Facebook.