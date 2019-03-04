Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Logan family have erected billboards to help find their french bulldog named Frank, who they believe was stolen.
A Logan family have erected billboards to help find their french bulldog named Frank, who they believe was stolen.
Crime

Family pay for billboard to find missing pet

by Danielle Buckley
4th Mar 2019 4:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LOGAN family has gone to extraordinary lengths to find their missing dog, paying $1200 for a billboard to help bring their beloved pet home.

Anna Gerbanas said her french bulldog Frank was stolen from her Logan Reserve backyard while she was out celebrating her 24th birthday on February 2.

Anna Gerbanas and her beloved pet Frank were inseparable.
Anna Gerbanas and her beloved pet Frank were inseparable.

Since Frank went missing, Miss Gerbanas and her sister Samantha have stopped at nothing to bring him home.

The sisters put up posters around the neighbourhood, launched the Help Find Frank Facebook page that has almost 4000 likes and paid $1200 to have a billboard erected on a Waterford West roadside.

 

The family paid for a roadside billboard to be put up in Waterford West.
The family paid for a roadside billboard to be put up in Waterford West.


"My sister has been heartbroken so we're doing everything we're all going above and beyond to make the impossible happen," Samantha said.

"Frankie is not just a pet, he's a member of our family. We will not stop until he is returned."

Advertising company Bishopp also donated to the cause, putting digital ads up in Fortitude Valley and Ipswich.
Advertising company Bishopp also donated to the cause, putting digital ads up in Fortitude Valley and Ipswich.

In support of the campaign outdoor advertising company Bishopp also donated to the cause, broadcasting Frank's face on the company's digital portrait in Ann St at Fortitude Valley and at Ipswich.

Frank missing dog from Logan Reserve
Frank missing dog from Logan Reserve

Miss Gebranas said she believed someone has taken Frank because they saw the opportunity to make a "quick buck" by breeding him.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed that Jimboomba police were currently investigating the incident.

The designer breed can fetch up to $15,000.
The designer breed can fetch up to $15,000.

French bulldogs are highly in demand and can fetch up to $15,000, with an average price of $4000.

News Corp last week reported that a recent worldwide explosion in popularity of the expensive breed is creating a new wave of canine crime.

In 2017, the Australian National Kennel Club launched a French Bulldog Taskforce after a spike in fraudulent breeding and registration of the designer breed.

dognapping editors picks logan missing pets

Top Stories

    Four locked on to machinery to defend koala forest

    premium_icon Four locked on to machinery to defend koala forest

    News THE North East Forest alliance started a protest at Gibberagee State Forest near Whiporie this morning.

    Future jobs plan for the Northern Beaches

    premium_icon Future jobs plan for the Northern Beaches

    News Here's a list of key job growing industries in the Page electorate

    Woman dies on Brooms Head beach

    premium_icon Woman dies on Brooms Head beach

    News A 77-year-old woman had difficulty breathing while swimming

    Let there be light on Rushforth upgrade

    premium_icon Let there be light on Rushforth upgrade

    Soccer FOOTBALL players celebrate as light floods across the park.