Family loses everything as fire rips through home

THE Farrell family have suffered a poor start to 2018 after a cancer diagnosis and the recent loss of their home.

After losing his Moranbah house, possessions and memories to an electrical fire last week, John Farrell said the traumatic experience had just added to an already shocking year for his family.

He was diagnosed with cancer earlier in the year and the addition of the fire, which destroyed their house on Thursday night, added to an ever growing list of burdens.

Mr Farrell's wife Cassie Farrell was returning home from Brisbane and he was driving to pick her up when news of the blaze reached them.

He said that luckily all three of their children, aged nine, eight and five, were with him at the time.

"My youngest was crying with her mum, and the older two boys were there saying 'it's ok' and patting her back," Mr Farrell said.

John Farrell said he was happy that no one was in the house when the fire started. Cassie Farrell

"My daughter was really upset, she's only five and she lost all her toys, the biggest thing she was worried about was her little pink unicorn... she was more worried about losing that than anything else."

The loss of material objects hasn't worried Mr Farrell, but the family photographs and pictures of his kids going up in flames hit home.

"It hurts a lot, because I can only get out what I've seen, but now I can't show them (the kids) things once they've grown up," he said.

Family and childhood photos were said to have been the biggest loss to the fire. Cassie Farrell

"For me I feel that's a big loss, the photos.

"Everything else is fine, it is replaceable."

Almost $8000 has already been raised through a GoFundMe page for the devastated family.

The money will be used to help rebuild their livelihood and equip the kids with backpacks, school uniforms, books and help with school fees.

The Farrell family thanked emergency services for their quick response to the incident and said that if not for their fast work the surrounding houses would have surely been destroyed as well.

"The community has been great though, without them this would have been a lot harder for us."