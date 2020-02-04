Family mourns beloved pup after ‘dingo’ attack

LITTLE Mac never stood a chance.

The six-month-old Jack Russell was mauled and snatched from his Kewarra Beach home at the base of the Macalister Range in the early hours of Monday morning while his sister - a nuggety and good natured English Staffy called Skully - did her best to fight off the wild dogs that had raided their home under the cover of darkness.

Shelly Gannon and Greg Denman with Skully who was attacked by a group of dingoes at the back of their house in Kewarra Beach. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

"They were 100 per cent dingo," mum Shelly Gannon said. "I have spent a lot of time on Fraser Island - I can tell a domestic dog, community dog and dingo apart."

As a spotlight washed the yard and back creek in its stark glare, the pair of predators stopped their attack briefly and stared at Ms Gannon, who had run outside alerted by her four-year-old daughter.

Mac the Jack Russell and Skully the English Staffordshire Terrier

"Little Lacey saw everything, it was horrible," Ms Gannon said.

"The dingo looked into the light, grabbed Mac and took off."

Lacey's dad Greg Denman bounded through the yard, across the creek and into the scrub where he had heard the frantic scrabbling, yelping and then sudden silence as Mac was overpowered.

"They weren't frightened at all," Ms Gannon said.

When the sun rose, the family saw Skully's haunches were punctured and bloodied by the struggle.

There was no sign of Mac.

"Lacey keeps asking when Mac is going to be back," Ms Gannon said.

Lacey with Mac.

This was not the first time the Gannons said their yard had been invaded by wild or stray dogs.

Last June Skully was almost eviscerated by two intruders in a similar incident.

"We just assumed it was two hunting dogs but now we saw them I am in no doubt it was dingoes."

Ms Gannon warned the northern beaches community on social media about the roving animals and was greeted by a chorus of similar stories.

One woman posted her cat had been mutilated by three dingoes, also at Kewarra.

A Cairns Regional Council spokesman said the incident had not yet been reported by Mr Denman and Ms Gannon.

The council did not provide numbers of wild dog attacks over the last year but said they were "extremely rare in the Cairns region".