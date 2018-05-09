Family mourns 'gentle, kind and quirky' Camilla

Camilla Bradley, 33, lost her battle against mental illness on March 5. She spent the majority of her life living in the Noosa area.

Camilla Bradley, 33, lost her battle against mental illness on March 5. She spent the majority of her life living in the Noosa area. Contributed

THE family and friends of the "gentle, kind and quirky" Camilla Bradley are in mourning after she lost her hard-fought battle against mental illness over the weekend.

Camilla, who spent the majority of her 33 years living in the Noosa region, leaves behind her parents, Colleen Donovan and John Bradley, her siblings Katie and Matthew, 14-year-old daughter Lydia and partner Richard Brouwer.

Colleen and Katie described Camilla as having a "unique sense of humour" and a passion for collecting retro fashion and old records.

"I'll remember her quirky dress sense, she was always changing her hair colour," said Katie.

"She's sensitive, very kind and gentle and a massive weirdo."

"I think other people will remember her for her personality," said Colleen

Camilla expressed her love of music through volunteering at festivals, the local radio station and taking the opportunity to interview bands whenever she could.

"She brought a lot of light into people's lives," Colleen said.

Her family said they have been "inundated with love and support" from both her friends and others they didn't know Camilla touched so deeply.

"I've probably had over 100 messages and then 30 messages from people I don't know, plus 40 or 50 phone calls," Katie said.

"She was lovable," added Colleen.

While Camilla's mother and sister said they were familiar with her demons, her death came as a shock to others.

"No one knew the struggles that she had every day with mental health, so people are surprised that this has happened," Katie said.

"Mental health is really easy to disguise."

Camilla was a staunch advocate for ending the stigma of mental illness and Katie said she wanted people to know it was "okay to talk about it".

"I feel it's such a tragedy, it's everywhere," Katie said.

"Everyone is battling all these demons and you don't know about it.

"Just be kind to every one, every day. Because you don't know what people are battling."

Friends of Camilla have left touching tributes on her Facebook page, mourning the loss of a "gentle soul".

Emily McPhee wrote, "You will always be living in the hearts of those you touched, and Milla, you were love by so many".

The details of Camilla's funeral are yet to be decided, but will be published in the Daily.

If you, or someone you know, needs help call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467.