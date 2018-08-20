Menu
Crime

Court drama: ‘Rot in jail you scum’

by Greg Stolz
20th Aug 2018 2:36 PM
FAMILY of a Gold Coast man shot dead by his ex-partner in a domestic dispute yelled 'rot in jail you scum' as she was jailed for manslaughter amid emotional courtroom scenes.

Linda Annette Currie, 48, shot her ex Gabriel Orchard dead during a struggle with a gun at Labrador on August 22, 2016.

Labrador State School, opposite where the shooting took place, was forced into lockdown over the incident.

Currie pleaded guilty to manslaughter today in a special Supreme Court sitting at Southport.

The court heard she had expressed remorse and told police: "I should have just taken a beating."

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

Mr Orchard's family reacted angrily to the seven-year sentence and the news that Currie would be eligible for parole on December 21.

"You murdered my brother," one of Mr Orchard's sisters yelled before she was escorted from the court by security.

"Rot in hell you scum."

In a victim impact statement, Mr Orchard's mother said her 'first-born' had been 'shot in cold blood' and she now feared going outside in case she was shot 'just like Gabe'.

Ms Orchard said the loss of her son had left a 'gaping hole' in her life.

Mr Orchard had been released from a prison only a couple of months before he was killed. He went to Currie's house where they wrestled over the gun, before Mr Orchard was shot in the chest.

court domestic violence manslaughter

