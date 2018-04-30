Menu
Sunshine Coast man Ken Altoft was killed while working as a traffic controller on the Bruce Hwy at Tanawha.
Family of killed traffic controller pack out courtroom

Chloe Lyons
19th Jan 2018 12:50 PM | Updated: 2:02 PM
THE family of a well-known Coast traffic controller killed in an alleged hit and run have filled a courtroom waiting for one of the first mentions of his case.

Aron Duffy, 47, was charged with dangerous driving causing death while adversely affected and speeding after the death of Ken Altoft, 56.

Mr Altoft was struck while working on a stretch of roadworks between Forest Glen and the Sunshine Motorway in November last year and died at the scene.

Police allege Duffy set off a speed camera just prior to the incident, clocking 157km/h in a 110km/h zone.

It's further claimed he tried to flee the scene, but crashed his car a short distance away.

Duffy was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with head injuries with the first mention of his case a bedside hearing.

Today in Maroochydore Magistrates Court, Mr Altoft's emotional family watched on as lawyer Nathan Turner told the court a brief of evidence had been received and Duffy wouldn't be applying for bail.

Duffy was not required to make an appearance today, but his matter has been adjourned until February 16 for further mention.

Mr Altoft's family declined to comment outside the courthouse.

