Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating the crash.
Police are investigating the crash.
News

Family of six injured in horror crash

by Ben Graham
8th Oct 2018 11:22 AM

A HORRENDOUS overnight crash in Sydney's inner west has left a man fighting for his life and a family of six seriously injured.

Emergency crews rushed out to reports of a head-on collision between a Suburu Impreza and a Toyota Hiace mini-van at the intersection of Victoria Rd and Salter St in Gladesville at 11.30pm last night.

At the scene, they worked for 45 minutes to free the 25-year-old driver of the Suburu from the wreckage of his car.

The Suburu driver was trapped for 45 minutes.
The Suburu driver was trapped for 45 minutes.

 

A family of six was injured.
A family of six was injured.

 

Police are investigating.
Police are investigating.

He has been taken to hospital in a critical condition with a broken leg and internal injuries. He will also undergo mandatory testing.

The six family members in the Hiace were all injured in the crash, and were taken to the Children's Hospital at Westmead, Royal North Shore Hospital and Royal Prince Alfred Hospital with various injuries but all in a stable condition.

The 60-year-old driver is in a serious but stable condition, with a fractured sternum and ankle.

A 44-year-old man and 44-year-old woman, along with three children - two boys 16 and 17 and a girl, 13 - are all "under observation", according to NSW Police.

NSW Ambulance inspector Jordan Emery said heavy rain could have been a factor in the crash.

The collision took place at Victoria Rd and Salter St in Gladesville.
The collision took place at Victoria Rd and Salter St in Gladesville.

 

NSW Ambulance says rain may have been a factor in the crash.
NSW Ambulance says rain may have been a factor in the crash.

 

The head-on crash took place at 11.30pm last night.
The head-on crash took place at 11.30pm last night.

"It appears that the wet road surfaces have contributed to this very serious accident. There's substantial damage to both vehicles," he told Seven News.

"We're really reminding people to slow down on the roads in wet weather. It's critical for your safety and the safety of other road users."

Police from Ryde Police Area Command are investigating and appealing for witnesses.

- more to come

family horror crash inner west motoring sydney traffic

Top Stories

    Birthday boy Kenneth a marvel at 105

    premium_icon Birthday boy Kenneth a marvel at 105

    News TURNING 105 on Friday, Kenneth Weeks could lay claim to the crown of being the oldest man in the Clarence Valley

    Protect your furry friends from paralysis

    premium_icon Protect your furry friends from paralysis

    Pets & Animals Maclean Vet treats 31 cases of tick toxin

    Repair work for boat access ramping up at last

    premium_icon Repair work for boat access ramping up at last

    News Work starts today to fix damaged boat ramp in Lawrence

    Man faces Grafton Court for hitting partner

    premium_icon Man faces Grafton Court for hitting partner

    Crime South Grafton man faces court for common assault charges

    Local Partners