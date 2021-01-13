Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Eva, 7, was hit by a car in Evans Head and left in a serious condition in hospital.
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Eva, 7, was hit by a car in Evans Head and left in a serious condition in hospital.
News

Family ‘overcome’ as community smash Eva’s fundraiser target

Adam Daunt
13th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Overwhelming community support has helped the family of the Evans Head girl involved in a serious car accident reach their fundraising goal with money still pouring in.

Eva suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car on January 3.

The seven year old was flown to the Queensland Children's hospital with serious injuries to her head and has only recently come out of the intensive care unit.

Eva's Road to Recovery Go Fund Me campaign has bypassed its initial total of $5,000 dollars and is on track to achieve its revised target of $7,000 dollars thanks to community donations.

Campaign organiser Leonie Bell posted an update on the page saying Eva is now out of the intensive care unit but there is a long road ahead.

"Eva is now out of ICU and in recovery she is showing some really positive signs, she still has a long road ahead of her with her physical injuries and the impact from the trauma to her head but things are improving day by day," the post read.

"The family have been told once they are home they are going to need a wheelchair and other equipment to assist Eva and they will need to make modifications to their home for these requirements."

Donate to Eva's Road to Recovery campaign here.

 

SEE MORE: Child injured in serious accident at Evans Head

evans head go fund me go fund me page northern rivers community northern rivers health
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Alert for fake Woolworths scam

    Alert for fake Woolworths scam
    • 13th Jan 2021 11:44 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OPEN: What’s moved into Prince Street?

        Premium Content OPEN: What’s moved into Prince Street?

        Business A new business began trading in the Grafton CBD this week.

        Drink driver caught twice in one night avoids jail

        Premium Content Drink driver caught twice in one night avoids jail

        Crime A Queensland man was busted by police drunk behind the wheel in Grafton twice in...

        Public opinion sought on latest riverfront project

        Premium Content Public opinion sought on latest riverfront project

        News Clarence Valley Council will hold a public hearing later this month to discuss the...

        COURT BRIEFS: Offenders convicted in Grafton court

        Premium Content COURT BRIEFS: Offenders convicted in Grafton court

        Crime From supplying prohibited drugs to high-range drink driving, the following...