Family ‘overcome’ as community smash Eva’s fundraiser target

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Eva, 7, was hit by a car in Evans Head and left in a serious condition in hospital.

Overwhelming community support has helped the family of the Evans Head girl involved in a serious car accident reach their fundraising goal with money still pouring in.

Eva suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car on January 3.

The seven year old was flown to the Queensland Children's hospital with serious injuries to her head and has only recently come out of the intensive care unit.

Eva's Road to Recovery Go Fund Me campaign has bypassed its initial total of $5,000 dollars and is on track to achieve its revised target of $7,000 dollars thanks to community donations.

Campaign organiser Leonie Bell posted an update on the page saying Eva is now out of the intensive care unit but there is a long road ahead.

"Eva is now out of ICU and in recovery she is showing some really positive signs, she still has a long road ahead of her with her physical injuries and the impact from the trauma to her head but things are improving day by day," the post read.

"The family have been told once they are home they are going to need a wheelchair and other equipment to assist Eva and they will need to make modifications to their home for these requirements."

Donate to Eva's Road to Recovery campaign here.

