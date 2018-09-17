Family pays tribute to 'queen of hugs' Olivia

FAMILY members have paid tribute to little Olivia, the eight-year-old Gold Coast girl who lost her life in a horrific traffic crash about 5km south of Childers, about 1.20pm on Friday.

Olivia's mother, Tegan Mitchell, posted a tribute to her daughter online.

"Yesterday we tragically lost the most amazing little girl this world had the privilege of knowing," she wrote at the weekend.

"She is our sweet sensitive soul who loved life, family and friends. As Livy would say, 'Live! Laugh! Love!'"

"We love you angel and know that you are up in heaven with God."

Ms Mitchell's partner Tim Stark also paid tribute to the "queen of hugs".

"Olivia was and always will be remembered by anyone who met her as the sweetest young girl who left way too soon," he said.

"Our hearts will be forever broken as you had so much to give this world as a sister, daughter, granddaughter, great-granddaughter, student and best friend to so many people.

"Liv loved anything to do with music, singing, dancing and writing her own music, and I so wish that you were here to be able to keep teaching your baby sister how to dance your way.

"Liv's favourite song in the last couple of months was Shot Gun by George Ezra and would usually be requested to be played at least three times in the car on our very short trip to school each day.

"Keep the song on repeat for as long as you want in heaven now Liv.

"Hold your loved ones close and your children even closer everyone, as that's what Liv would've wanted you to do as she was the queen of hugs.

"Miss you our special little angel."

The Coomera Netball Club has set up a fundraiser for the families involved.

Bank details: BSB 633000, Account 160767901, reference "3 beautiful families".

In a statement released by Netball Queensland, the association encouraged anyone who was affected by the tragic event to contact Lifeline on 131114.