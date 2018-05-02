Family pet 'torn to pieces'

Lance and Pam Nelson commemorate their beloved Toby, a papillon-toy poodle cross they say was killed by a pair of rottweilers.

Lance and Pam Nelson commemorate their beloved Toby, a papillon-toy poodle cross they say was killed by a pair of rottweilers. NAVARONE FARRELL

A BELOVED family dog has been viciously mauled and killed by two rottweilers at Campwin Beach.

The owners of Toby, the papillon-toy poodle cross, Lance and Pam Nelson, are devastated and calling for fewer restrictions for council to act on dangerous dogs.

The couple was emotional when they spoke to The Daily Mercury, saying no one wins in this situation, but they also were fearful of further attacks.

"They (the dogs) dragged him out to the grass area out on the street and by the time I'd stopped them and separated them they'd torn him to pieces," Mr Nelson said.

"My two neighbours have two grandchildren that regularly play with Toby and what the heck could have happened if they were playing with him at that time?"

Mr Nelson said the rottweilers had been sniffing around his front door before he shooed them away.

They then found access to his property via the side gate.

"I was working on my computer and all of a sudden I heard this loud yelp and looked outside and there are these two rottweilers tearing into my little Toby," Mr Nelson said.

Toby was killed by dogs at Campwin Beach, devastating his owners.

The couple has since had Toby cremated and is moving back to New Zealand earlier than expected because of the trauma.

When lodging their complaint with council they had to provide a statutory declaration, a veterinarian's report and photographs of the animal and its injuries, to which the other party has 14 days to respond.

"The situation I've become frustrated with is, that the procedure that we need to follow as the victim, or the owner of the victim - are the hoops that I have to jump through," Mr Nelson said.

Mr and Ms Nelson said the council has been helpful.

They believe the animals are locked inside a house without a fence all day.

"The by-laws are so wishy washy, the victims have right to take civil action against the dog owner at any stage," Mr Nelson said.

"Depending on the circumstance they (dogs) have to be kept in an enclosure, they have to have a notice on their gate, all these rules and regulations, but who at Campwin Beach is going to police that?

"To me, it's just a horrible situation to be in. What I feel grieved about is I've lost my companion and these people are just going about their lives," Mr Nelson said.

The Daily Mercury could not contact the owners of the rottweilers.

A Mackay Regional Council spokesman said it was finalising an investigation into the incident to determine the appropriate course of action.

Council's website states that aggressive animals have no place in public areas "unless under close and direct supervision".

It also recommends checking fencing and keeping animals confined and forewarns of 'dangerous dog' declarations and animal confiscations if animals do not meet the standard.

Incidences of dangerous animals must be reported to the council.

From there it will notify a local laws officer to investigate the attack and interview the victim, witnesses and dog owner, take statutory declarations from them and photos, then make a decision on the outcome, and inform all parties.

"We can't do anything for Toby other than honour his memory and we're trying to get closure and we can't until this is settled," Mr Nelson said.