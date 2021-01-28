Family praises Marine Rescue after boat engine breakdown

A Bayliner is towed back to Yamba Marina by Yamba Marine Rescue. The boat owners have praised the swift action of the rescue service after they ran into engine trouble 8km off Yamba.

A family has praised the quick actions of Yamba Marine Rescue for helping them get ashore after they encountered motor troubles while boating offshore of Yamba on Sunday.

The boat was towed in 8km south of Yamba after its eight-week-old engine made a clunking noise, and reduced a speed where it could barely move faster than the current.

Boat owner Sally Benfield was on land in Yamba when her husband, son and other family members rang her from at sea telling her of the trouble.

"I recommended they call Marine Rescue just to be safe," Ms Benfield said.

"They responded immediately, gathered up five Marine Rescue members and headed out to tow our 28 foot Bayliner back into the Marina at Yamba."

Ms Benfield said the boat had all the required safety gear on board, but with a 4km/h current, and the boat limping along at 4.5km/h trying to avoid rocks it could've been a long trip home that the motor may not have handled.

"The backup plan was to drop the anchor," she said.

"My husband was in constant contact with Marine Rescue throughout … so without help it would've taken many hours to get back if the engine kept running for that long."

The boat is now moored in Yamba Marina, and Ms Benfield said the family had made a donation to the Marine Rescue service as thanks for their help.

"They were all okay. The north east wind and swell caused a little concern due to the little headway against the current," she said.

"But it all turned out well in the end. The boys continued to fish on the slow triple back while waiting for Marine Rescue to arrive."

The rescue was one of two conducted by Marine Rescue over the weekend, with the service called just off Wooli to perform a tricky rescue of a 39-foot ketch.