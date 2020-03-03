Family speaks out about murdered toddler

Kaydence Dawita Mills has been missing for four years. Her mother and stepfather are charged with her murder.

Kaydence Dawita Mills has been missing for four years. Her mother and stepfather are charged with her murder.

A RELATIVE of Chinchilla toddler Kaydence Dawita Mills said the investigation into her disappearance was ramped up after her older sister spoke to a school counsellor.

It comes after Kaydence's mother and her mother's partner were charged over her alleged murder and torture then remanded in custody following the initial mention of the case in Dalby Magistrates Court yesterday.

Detectives escalated their investigation when Kaydence's 12-year-old sister told a school counsellor in Mackay about her disappearance last September, according to the relative.

"The rest is confidential," the family member said.

"It all ended up coming out in the end over the next few weeks that Kaydence was gone.

"If nothing was said, we'd still be in the dark. It's been a rollercoaster all right - up and down.

"Dealing with something like this has been unthinkable."

Kaydence, then aged two, was reported missing by her biological father in 2016, her family told The Courier-Mail yesterday.

Sinitta Tammy Dawita, 28, and Tane Saul Desatge, 40, were charged on Sunday night in relation to the disappearance of Kaydence.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop excused the couple's appearance for the mention in Dalby Magistrates Court yesterday afternoon.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Jodie Tahana asked for a court date to be set for June in order for a full brief of evidence to be provided.

Defence lawyer Clare Graham acted on behalf of Desatge and as town agent for David Burns Lawyers on behalf of Dawita.

Dawita and Desatge, who were also charged with interfering with the child's corpse, will attend court at 9am on June 30, when a committal mention will be heard.

No application for bail was lodged and they were remanded in custody.

Dawita, who has five other children, has always maintained she gave Kaydence up and did not know her whereabouts, a relative said.

The Courier-Mail understands Kaydence's four sisters and baby brother moved to Mackay following Kaydence's disappearance.

Those children now live in Toowoomba, a family member said.

Kaydence's biological father lives in far north Queensland.