Family’s tribute to great gran who died after beating virus

A 92-year-old resident at the COVID-19 plagued Newmarch House died on Friday after recovering from the virus.

Fay Rendoth has been remembered as a devoted family woman who was loved dearly by her three daughters, eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

The 92-year-old, who was a resident at Newmarch House where a coronavirus outbreak has claimed 16 lives, had tested positive to COVID-19 but had made a recovery.

Fay Rendoth, 92, died at Newmarch House in Caddens in Sydney’s west on Friday May 8. Pic: Supplied

Granddaughter Savannah Robinson said her family was grateful to the staff at Newmarch House for the care provided to Mrs Rendoth.

"We know we had people sing to her, read the Bible, pray and sit with her in her final days," she said.

"The whole family had remained in contact with her over the phone, up until she was too weak for that.

"It was really hard that we couldn't physically be there with her. This virus is so isolating."

in the Blue Mountains. We will all miss her so much. She cared so deeply for her family."

Fay Rendoth, 92, with her late husband, Ken, on their 70th wedding anniversary. Picture: Supplied

Mrs Robinson held fond memories of her grandmother baking passionfruit cupcakes and teaching her as a child how to feed kookaburras.

"Fay met the love of her life, Ken, at a YMCA Dance and they would have celebrated their 76 wedding anniversary a couple of weeks ago. Ken sadly passed away 5 years ago," she said.

"Fay and Ken raised their family in the Blue Mountains. We will all miss her so much. She cared so deeply for her family."

Mrs Rendoth's family believe COVID-19 and the ensuing isolation, including minimal physical contact, had a detrimental impact on her health.

Flowers and tributes outside the Anglicare Newmarch House in Kingswood. Picture: Christian Gilles

Newmarch House has been at the centre of a coronavirus outbreak since early April and after a staff member unknowingly went to work with the virus.

Since then, 69 cases have been linked to the Anglicare facility, including 32 staff and 37 residents.

NSW Health director of health protection, Jeremy McAnulty on Saturday explained Ms Rendoth's death was not COVID-19 related.

"Without going into personal details, we understand that the person had COVID, had recovered (and) had other illnesses and was elderly and died - the doctor does not believe directly related to COVID," he said.

NSW Health director of health protection, Jeremy McAnulty. Picture: David Swift

Dr McAnulty was asked if having Corona would have weakened the woman's ability to deal with other medical conditions.

"Whenever you have an infection and you have other conditions that of course can influence your general body stamina and ability to fight off and recover, so that's the information we have at the moment," Dr McAnulty replied.

An Anglicare spokesman said: "We are devastated at the passing and extend our deepest sympathies to the family as they grieve the loss of their loved one".

At the request of the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission, Anglicare on Thursday appointed an independent Adviser to oversee the Newmarch House outbreak.

Signs and flowers continue to be left at the entrance to Anglicare’s Newmarch House. Pic: AAP /Dean Lewins

Originally published as Family's tribute to great gran who died after beating COVID-19