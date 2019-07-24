Family's tribute to Lismore car industry stalwart, golfer

A PASSIONATE sportsman has been remembered for his lifelong dedication to work, sport and his family.

Charles Albert Johnson, known to most as Charlie, had a passion for golf which led to him devoting many years of his life to the local club.

Charlie was born on July 21, 1938 into a large family with five brothers and three sisters.

Charlie died on July 10, aged 80, leaving behind wife Kay, children Jason and Ashley and grandchildren Hayden and Harper.

He had a passion for sport, and was involved in a range of disciplines including roller skating, speedway driving and ten pin bowling.

His favourite sport was golf, and he devoted many hours of his life on the fairway, eventually being granted life membership of the Lismore Golf Club after years of serving as the club's president.

As well as sport, Charlie built his career around cars.

After leaving school, Charlie worked for Arch Razey, a motor dealer in Conway Street, before joining Jack Bondfield Car Sales in Lismore.

He then moved on to work as a salesman for Frank Pollard Car Sales in Lismore.

He took his experience to branch out on his own and opened Charlie Johnson Car Sales, later partnering with his brother Jim to trade as Johnson and Johnson Suzuki, Daihatsu and Used Cars in a venture which lasted more than 40 years.

Together Charlie and Jim decided to retire together, selling the business 14 years ago.

He devoted his new-found spare time to travelling with Kay in a caravan and holidaying all along the east coast.

In a statement released by the family, they say Charlie has touched the lives of many, and "leaves behind many friends in the golfing community and many more in the motor industry".

He was farewelled at a private cremation and family celebration of his life.