Famous authors here to teach our kids

THERE will be some tall tales told across five Clarence Valley Schools next week when the StoryBoard bus rolls into town for the Plunge Festival.

StoryBoard is Byron Writers Festival's free mobile creative writing program for children and young people that transports professional authors and illustrators to schools and libraries across the Northern Rivers.

The lucky schools participating in the StoryBoard workshops next week will be Westlawn Public School, South Grafton Public School, Maclean High School, St James Yamba, and Yamba Public School.

Students will get to see award-winning authors, Samantha Turnbull, Zanni Louise, Jesse Blackadder and Zachery Jane perform, and then take part in creative writing workshops with the authors.

Last week students at Maclean Public School were treated to an early Plunge visit from StoryBoard featuring children's author and indigenous cultural performer, Lucas Proudfoot.

Mr Proudfoot had every student under the big top captivated with his unique form of storytelling that included music, humour, dance and yarns.

Mr Proudfoot then spent the afternoon taking the children through a creative writing workshop.

StoryBoard project manager, Gabby Le Brun said performances like those from Lucas demonstrated to students how storytelling came in different shapes and forms, and was not just about writing words on a page.

Ms Le Brun said the response from Clarence Valley schools wanting to take part in the StoryBoard tour was amazing.

"We have collaborated with Grafton library, who are providing workshop spaces for our special library sessions, and Clarence Valley Council who have been really supportive in getting the word out,” Ms Le Brun said.

"The StoryBoard workshops are all about getting young people excited about literature, literacy and creative expression.”

Ms Le Brun said the timing to bring StoryBoard down to the Clarence Valley for the Plunge Festival worked in well with promoting the creative writing competition that was being held across Clarence Valley schools this month, The Long Way Home - Stories from the Clarence Valley.

Ms Le Brun said they hoped students and teachers would use inspiration from the StoryBoard workshops to then write and enter stories into the local competition.

The StoryBoard tour was made possible after the Byron Writers Festival received funding from Australian Government's Catalyst (Australian Arts and Cultural Fund) and Create NSW to offer free creative writing workshops for young people in schools and libraries within the Northern Rivers.