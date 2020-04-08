Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An empty Surfers Paradise beach after coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Greg Stolz
An empty Surfers Paradise beach after coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Greg Stolz
News

Famous beach empty after midnight shutdown

by Greg Stolz
8th Apr 2020 7:05 AM

AUSTRALIA'S second-busiest beach, Surfers Paradise, is eerily deserted this morning after it's midnight closure.

Surfers Paradise, The Spit and Coolangatta beaches were ordered shut by Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate to help deter crowds and slow the spread of coronavirus.

Surfers Paradise beach is normally teeming with early morning walkers, joggers, swimmers and surfers but is largely empty.

An empty Surfers Paradise beach after coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Greg Stolz
An empty Surfers Paradise beach after coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Greg Stolz

Sections of the beach near Cavill Ave are taped off and 'beach closed' signs have been erected.

A few people trying to walk along the beach are being warned off by lifesavers.

Mayor Tate has also ordered the closure of almost 6000 beachside carparks from The Spit to Coolangatta to deter beachgoers ahead of Easter.

Surfers is the second busiest beach after iconic Bondi, which has also been closed.

Originally published as Famous beach empty after midnight shutdown

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

beach closure coronavirus covid-19 editors picks social distancing surfers paradise

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Golden anniversary must wait because of COVID-19

        premium_icon Golden anniversary must wait because of COVID-19

        News Couple look to next year to celebrate their golden wedding anniversary.

        Steer clear of the Clarence Valley this Easter

        premium_icon Steer clear of the Clarence Valley this Easter

        Health Health authorities have issued a plea to would-be travellers keen to take a break...

        Rubbish collector remains behind bars for exposing himself

        premium_icon Rubbish collector remains behind bars for exposing himself

        Crime It's alleged the Grafton man also claimed he had coronavirus

        Maclean Lions wind up return and earn operation as a success

        premium_icon Maclean Lions wind up return and earn operation as a success

        News Lions Club of Maclean processed more than half a million containers in seven months...