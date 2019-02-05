Instagram egg finally cracks

The egg encourages people to seek help if social media is getting them down.

A world-famous Instagram egg has cracked online to share an important message with the world.

The @world_record_egg account was created by a British ad executive, Chris Godfrey, who wanted to see if something "as universal and simple as an egg" could exceed some of the world's biggest stars.

Since the first post, on January 4, the egg beat Kylie Jenner for the most likes on an Instagram post in just 24 hours.

In just over a month, the very first post has gathered more than 52 million likes and has amassed 10 million followers, which would be any Instagram influencer's dream.

The egg claims to have begun to crack under pressure.

But this week, instead of revelling in it's 15-minutes of fame, the egg used the platform to do some good.

Over the course of six posts, the egg appeared to show cracks in parts, before it completely broke apart in a short, animated video, posted overnight.

The egg’s little eyes look stressed and its cracks begin to get larger.

In the video, the egg grows little eyes and essentially cracks under an intense amount of invisible pressure.

"Hi, I'm the world record egg, you may have heard of me," the egg jokes.

"Recently I've started to crack."

It blames the pressures of social media for it's untimely demise.

The collection of eggshells then sprouts arms and urges others who "are struggling too" to talk about it.

Talk to someone about the pressure of social media, the egg says.

The egg points stressed out social media users to talkingegg.info - a website which points people to helpful resources.

"If you're struggling too, talk to someone," the egg says.

"We got this."