Beloved Lismore pub will not reopen following flood

Gollan Hotel Lismore. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

ONE of Lismore's oldest pubs is set to close due to the recent floods, it has been announced.

The Gollan Hotel, on the corner of Keen and Woodlark Streets, will not reopen after the devastating March 31 flood.

The Gollan is most well known for its history of live music, and for being the hotel where Queen Elizabeth stayed during her visit to Lismore in 1954.

"It is with great regret that due to the damage caused by Debbie and the flood that followed we will be closed for the foreseeable future," the management wrote on Facebook last night.

"We would like to thank all of our loyal patrons that became part of our Gollan family.

Queen Elizbeth outside the Gollan Hotel in Keen Street, in 1954. The Northern Star Archives

"Special thanks to all the talented local musicians and entertainers that played and performed at the Gollan Hotel.

"To the sporting clubs and teams that we sponsored, sadly this unforeseen event means we can no longer continue this support, and for that we can only apologise.

"Thanks to everyone for all the good times had at the Gollan Hotel.

"Sincerely, staff and management of the Gollan Hotel

"As INXS would say, 'Debbie can never tear us apart!'"

Locals reacted with shock and sadness at the news.

"Very sorry. The Gollan has been an iconic part of Lismore's history," Katrina Hume said

"Sorry to hear and such a big loss to Lismore .Good luck for the future to all the staff," Lynne Schrader said.

"Sorry to hear this news, a big loss to the live music scene in Lismore," Rhonda Smith said.😟

"We are very grateful to the Gollan for doing so much to develop the local music scene," music duo Watling & Bates said.