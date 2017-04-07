Famous psychic to connect with South Club audience

DEB Webber is Australia's Best and most famous Psychic Medium from Channel 10 and Gem's TV series 'Sensing Murder'.

Webber has been communicating with spirits from a very young age. During childhood, she grew up on the grounds of a nursing home and subsequently went on to carve a career in geriatric nursing. Working through agencies, this seemingly 'normal' life choice eventually proved too overwhelming for all concerned, as Webber shocked and frightened people by her communication with passing residents.

Now as a high profile medium/psychic metaphysical researcher, she receives accolades for the very thing that once sent people running in the opposite direction. Webber sees, feels and hears messages from other energy sources, providing accurate insights into people's personalities, families and relationships.

Witness Deb Webber's extraordinary ability to connect with deceased loved ones, have your spiritual questions answered and enjoy a meditation at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club on Friday, April 7.

She will walk through the audience, giving spontaneous readings - connecting those chosen with loved ones in spirit. Sometimes they are cheeky, sometimes sad, sometimes humorous but are always inspiring for those chosen and those who witness.

Tickets debwebber.com.au or from the Club. Doors open at 6:30pm for 7pm start.