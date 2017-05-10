Fancy a cheap getaway? Return flights from $1

NEEDING a holiday? Well now is your chance.

Low budget airline, Tigerair Australia, just gave you a good reason to put aside any doubts with their latest campaign 'Return for $1*' across all of their domestic flights, including flights from Sydney back to the Whitsundays.

But hurry with only 400 seats available.

$1 - one dollar Tony Martin

About 14,000 bargain fares for travel between mid-July and mid-September 2017 will be made available from midday today, until the same time on Saturday unless they sell out earlier.

There are just 300 seats available for each of the $1 return flight deals from Coffs Harbour to Sydney (between July 17 and September 18) and Melbourne (July 17 to September 20), with outbound flights starting from $65 and $99 respectively.

Outbound flights from Brisbane to the Whitsunday could cost as little as $79 with a return ticket costing $1. The Whitsunday-Sydney route could see outbound costs as low as $109 with return flights for $1.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Tigerair Australia head of communications Vanessa Regan said anyone wanting to secure their $1 return flight should book fast.

"One dollar doesn't buy you much these days and the opportunity to return from your holiday for less than the cost of a newspaper or bus ticket is phenomenal when you think about it," she said.

"As always the best value deals are expected to be snapped up first so we urge bargain seekers to jump online as soon as possible to avoid disappointment."

YOU CAN CHECK OUT THE LATEST DEALS HERE