Fancy yourself a dairy farmer?

PLENTY of time outdoors, a family environment and lots of interaction with adorable animals, sounds like a pretty great job, right?

It could be yours, because Big River Milk are looking for an investor, and they would love someone who can get stuck into the role- but if that's not your thing, that is okay too.

Drought conditions are hitting farmers hard, none more so than the Southgate dairy farm which supplies the Clarence Valley and surrounds with award-winning cream and milk, so the family business needs a helping hand.

Tim Bale, an investor and dairy farmer at Big River Milk, said a farming family or someone who wants to get involved in the business would be a perfect fit.

"We would talk to anyone who was serious about an active share, from a few hundred thousand dollars to full purchase," he said.

"We might get a farmer looking to take the next step, who might want to run the farm side of it and he's a third shareholder or something."

"Time is of the essence, the longer it goes the more difficult it gets.”

Contact Tim Bale for enquires on 6553 5511.