Fans amazed by Hemsworth’s mum at 60

Chris and Liam Hemsworth celebrated their mum Leonie's 60th birthday with a relaxed family get-together over the weekend.

And proving they are perhaps Australia's most genetically blessed family, Chris Hemsworth's photos with his mum had many fans stunned to learn she was celebrating her 60th.

Photos posted by Chris showed a very youthful-looking Leonie wearing a flower crown, standing alongside her movie star son, 37.

Chris Hemsworth and his mum.

Leonie just turned 60.

Chris called Leonie "the greatest mum on earth" in the accompanying caption - and she scored a lot more compliments in the comments underneath, as dozens of fans expressed disbelief at her age, many saying she looked more like his sister:

Fans were amazed at Leonie’s youthful looks.

Elsewhere during the birthday celebrations, Chris posed with his wife, Spanish model Elsa Pataky:

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky.

And enjoyed a few rounds of golf with younger brother Liam, 30:

Chris Hemsworth via his Instagram.

Liam Hemsworth via Chris’ Instagram.

This isn't the first time English teacher Leonie's appearance has caused a stir among fans - a 2018 photo of Chris with his parents enjoying a football game had fans marvelling at the good looks of the two senior Hemsworths.

That same year, a shirtless photo of Chris' dad Craig left fans amazed at his "ripped" physique.

Earlier this year, Chris opened up about what prompted he and wife Elsa Pataky's big move from LA to blissful Byron Bay six years ago.

"You're a little bit too much in the eye of the storm when you're living in Hollywood," he told GQ of the move.

The Hemsworths pre-Hollywood in 2007, from left, Craig, Leonie, Chris, Liam and Luke.

"Living in Australia, it's also easier to detach myself from work - and you get a bit more leeway to let a few emails and phone calls slide on by."

He'd earlier admitted to feeling "suffocated" by his career while still living in Los Angeles.

"When you're suffocated by the work, every conversation that you're having and every billboard you're seeing is to do with a movie or whatever around the industry. You lose perspective," he said.

