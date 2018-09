‘Abhorrent’: Wallabies attacked

THE ugly moment Wallabies players were attacked by livid fans on the Gold Coast has been captured live on TV by Fox Sports cameras.

Fans appeared to berate Wallabies players on the sidelines after Australia's dramatic loss to Argentina at Cbus Super Stadium on Saturday night.

One fan was heard in the background of a live interview swearing at players.

One minute later Fox Sports returned to capture the moment the heated exchange turned physical when a fan had to be dragged away from star Wallabies Lukhan Tui and Pete Samu.

Tui at one point was spotted charging in and trying to reach over the top of a person in front of him to lash out at a fan in the centre of the fracas.

The shaven-headed spectator, who was wearing a Wallabies jumper reportedly brought nearby children to tears as the fragile situation threatened to erupt near the Cbus Super Stadium tunnel entrance.

The fan was then dragged away by another fan, throttled as he was dragged away from the front row.

Wallabies players clash with fans

A group of around 10 people, including several Wallabies players were involved in the scuffle.

Samu was visibly shaken by the incident.

Fox Sports commentator Nick McArdle said the Wallabies star appeared on the verge of tears.

"That is not understandable, that is not acceptable," he said of the fan's attack.

"He's almost on the verge of tears there, you can see that he's very, very upset."

Former Wallaby drew Mitchell said it was "ridiculous".

Fox Sports rugby analyst Rod Kafer said: "It looked ugly.

"It was one fan who was upset and got vocal.

"It was a high tension moment that got calmed down quite nicely."

The moment all sparked after a fan was heard yelling at Wallabies players in the background of Kafer's post-match interview with Dane Haylett-Petty.

It capped off a miserable night for Australian rugby.

Australia slumped to their first home loss to Argentina in 35 years, falling 23-19 in Saturday night's Rugby Championship Test.

The Wallabies were once again left wanting in key departments as an energetic Los Pumas outfit continued their stunning rise under new coach Mario Ledesma.

Not since 1983, in the first Test meeting between the two nations, has Argentina tasted victory on Australian soil.

Not like this. Not like this.

But former Wallabies scrum coach Ledesma masterminded a drought-breaking result that will pile enormous pressure back on his old boss Michael Cheika.

A long-range penalty from Emiliano Boffelli with three minutes to go sealed a famous victory for Argentina in front of a poor crowd of just 16,019 at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast.

However, Israel Folau bombed a golden chance to win it for the Wallabies after the siren.

Folau had an unmarked Bernard Foley to his right but inexplicably chose not to pass the ball to him and instead coughed uppossession as he tried to score himself.

Australia spent most of the second half searching for the points that would have given them the lead after Dane Haylett-Petty's 54th-minute try reduced the margin to 20-19.

But repeated turnovers and penalties - trademark deficiencies of the Wallabies in recent years - saw them come up with nothing in what proved a miserable night at the office.

It didn't start that way though - three tries in the space of eight minutes early in the first half set the tone for a frenetic clash.

Misery.

First, the Wallabies crossed for the opener after some gorgeous openside play from Haylett-Petty and Reece Hodge to set up Will Genia.

Los Pumas responded quickly. Hauled down just short of the tryline, a prone Jeronimo de la Fuente popped up a ball for Nicolas Sanchez to streak through and score.

Four minutes later, Folau found himself in space and made the most of it, burning four Argentine defenders with right steps before planting down in the left corner.

But the Wallabies couldn't find another try for the remainder of the half despite enjoying good field position, with their malfunctioning lineout handing Argentina a series of reprieves.

The visitors eventually made the most of it, destroying the Australian defence with an energetic 36th-minute counter-attacking burst that finished with Bautista Delguy shrugging off a Haylett-Petty tackle to go under the posts.

Sanchez extended Argentina'slead to six points with a 48th-minute penalty, and they were never headed from there.

- with AAP