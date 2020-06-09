Fans could be at AFL games this weekend

There is a new push to have crowds at the Gabba.

Brisbane Lions and Gold Coast hope to get clearance this week from the Queensland Government for up to 1000 fans at football matches this weekend.

The decision hinges on the State Government health department and Friday's national cabinet meeting.

The Suns hope to get 1000 supporters into Saturday night's match against West Coast at Metricon Stadium, while the Lions, who host Fremantle at the Gabba, could have 700 in attendance.

Ongoing construction works at the Gabba has limited venue capacity drastically.

Any fans attending AFL matches will need to be temperature tested and restricted to corporate areas.

Suns chairman Tony Cochrane hopes to get clearance today from the State Government for a "test crowd" for Round 2.

"It's certainly a real possibility but we're not over the line yet," Cochrane told SEN Breakfast.

"We are waiting for some clear definition from the State Government but it would appear that we've got a chance of doing a test crowd of up to 1000 people.

"I want to emphasise that that has not actually been decided yet in full."

Clubs would need to adhere to the same social distancing guidelines currently in place for Queensland restaurants and bars.

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan said clubs will be "ready" to welcome back fans, pending state government approvals.

