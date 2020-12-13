Fans going to have to wait a few more months to see Mossy

Singer-songwriter Ian Moss at home in Sydney on Thursday, 7 May, 2020.Picture: Nikki Short

FANS are going to have to wait a few more months before seeing former Cold Chisel guitarist Ian Moss perform his Matchbook 30th Anniversary Tour in Lismore.

Mossy's solo and acoustic show at the Star Court Theatre is now set for Friday, July 9.

Matchbook is a classic album. It was released on August 1, 1989 and peaked at #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

It remained in the top 10 for an amazing 14 weeks, shipping more than 200,000 copies in the first 12 months alone and went on to see Moss take away Album of the Year, Best Male Artist and Breakthrough Artist - Album, Breakthrough Artist - Single and Song of the Year (shared with Don Walker) for Tucker's Daughter, as well as being nominated for Single of the Year at the 1990 ARIA Awards.

Six of the album's 10 songs, including Tucker's Daughter, were written by Cold Chisel bandmate Don Walker; two were co-written by Moss and Walker; and one co-written by Moss, Walker and Cold Chisel drummer, Steve Prestwich.

Tickets to the show at https://starcourt20.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/4561.