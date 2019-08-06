Menu
Can you spot it? Dakota Johnson has shocked fans with a cosmetic enhancement.
Fans lose it over star’s enhancement

6th Aug 2019 7:18 PM

FORGET about thigh gaps and the gender pay gap - in 2019, it's all about Dakota Johnson's tooth gap.

The actress has closed the infamous gap that once appeared between her two front pearlers and now the world is mourning the loss.

How could she do this to us? The tooth gap was her signature - her defining quality. It was her … je ne sais quoi. Like Sarah Jessica Parker's mole.

But just like SJP took a scalpel to her iconic feature, Dakota has filled the void.

Now you see it.
The Fifty Shades star showed off her minor dental work at The Peanut Butter Falcon premiere and fans had a lot of feelings about it.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dakota was once in the esteemed ranks of stars with tooth gaps. Madonna, Elijah Woods, Anna Paquin and SpongeBob SquarePants all embrace their gap. But the pressure apparently became too much.

It's a sad day in Hollywood. Everyone should #PutYourDenturesOut as a sign of respect.

RIP Dakota's tooth gap.

The tooth gap hit the big time in 50 Shades Of Grey.
