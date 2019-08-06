Fans lose it over star’s enhancement

Can you spot it? Dakota Johnson has shocked fans with a cosmetic enhancement.

FORGET about thigh gaps and the gender pay gap - in 2019, it's all about Dakota Johnson's tooth gap.

The actress has closed the infamous gap that once appeared between her two front pearlers and now the world is mourning the loss.

How could she do this to us? The tooth gap was her signature - her defining quality. It was her … je ne sais quoi. Like Sarah Jessica Parker's mole.

But just like SJP took a scalpel to her iconic feature, Dakota has filled the void.

Now you see it.

The Fifty Shades star showed off her minor dental work at The Peanut Butter Falcon premiere and fans had a lot of feelings about it.

rip dakota johnson’s gap tooth gone but not forgotten pic.twitter.com/MhSv2G2ZWl — jenina (@suspjria) August 4, 2019

i just found out dakota johnson fixed her tooth gap and i'm kinda sad because that was like her brand but if it makes her feel better i'm all for it u go queen pic.twitter.com/4ueTuyE9Qx — 𝚋𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚊 (@parisianchIoe) August 5, 2019

me to dakota johnson’s front teeth when she’s sleeping so her gap comes back pic.twitter.com/5licwgQoIY — brandon (@celesteswright) August 3, 2019

Omg Dakota Johnson fixed her tooth gap I can't believe pic.twitter.com/gUV4fdzxUs — A' (@SmileyAlmighty) August 4, 2019

someone do god a favor and photoshop a gap in dakota johnson’s teeth from now on — mikaela straus’ bodyguard 169 (@taikanation) August 4, 2019

Dakota was once in the esteemed ranks of stars with tooth gaps. Madonna, Elijah Woods, Anna Paquin and SpongeBob SquarePants all embrace their gap. But the pressure apparently became too much.

It's a sad day in Hollywood. Everyone should #PutYourDenturesOut as a sign of respect.

RIP Dakota's tooth gap.