Fans outraged over Grammys result

A war between Arianators, Little Monsters and the BTS ARMY has broken out on Twitter over early Grammy results.

It comes after the fiercely loyal fanbase of South Korean megastars BTS expressed outrage over the K-pop group being beaten out by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande at the Grammys today.

While the result won't be too surprising to most, the BTS ARMY was hopeful the act would snap up its first ever Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for their hit single "Dynamite".

The group became the first K-pop act to be nominated for a Grammy in November, with its passionate fans flocking to Twitter with an outpouring of support at the time.

Seven-member K-Pop band BTS has amassed an enormous legion of fans since they exploded onto the pop scene in 2013. Picture: Supplied.

To their disappointment, Gaga and Ariana Grande's massive dance release "Rain on Me" took out the prize instead, leading to an explosion of tweets in response.

I'm a fan of Lady Gaga and I love Ariana, but my boys deserved that award more than anyone. 🙄



As expected of Grammys. American supremacy ehh?



In my heart BTS is still the best. 💜💜💜#LightItUpBTS#BTSOurGreatestPrize#BTSARMY — Mel 😶 (@simplyaMELzing) March 14, 2021

But the outrage soon started to turn vicious, with some fans forced to urge their comrades to stand down against attacking the winning artists. Gaga and Grande's fans - Little Monsters and Arianators - also weighed in.

dear #BTSARMY ariana grande and lady gaga are not responsible that BTS lost, #GRAMMYs have now exploited BTS for 3 years in a row for views and ratings. The anger that you guys have should be directed at them, not Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande. — Eliott💥 (@CaseForTheFBI) March 14, 2021

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook of BTS - who will also be performing at the Grammys today - have some of the most loyal fans in the industry, with its ARMY standing for Adorable Representative MC for Youth.

The name was chosen by Big Hit Entertainment, the company that first launched BTS into the pop stratosphere.

Not only are they a dedicated legion of fans, they're some of the hardest working, having rallied to raise funds for the Black Lives Matter movement as well as for children in South Korean orphanages during the pandemic.

The ARMY also has translators so the group's Korean lyrics and other content can be understood whether you speak the language or not and has even gone so far as to share BTS-themed recipes via the website BTSARMYKitchen.com.

As much as I love Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, I am so confused as to how @BTS_twt did not win... UNDER WHAT criteria did they not win??? GRAMMYS PLEASE EXPLAIN... #BTSARMY#Grammys#BTSGrammy#LightltUpBTSpic.twitter.com/UjnLHS3MzI — gkb 🖤🌙 (@gkb00) March 14, 2021

I think we ALL know the Grammys asked bts to perform to get THEIR views up. The Grammys don’t deserve bts tbh #bts#BTSARMY — Cora Isabel (@coraisabel) March 14, 2021