Mel Gibson at the My Fitness Club Broadbeach with owner Rick Brennan. Source: Facebook
Entertainment

Fans pumped as Mel Gibson spotted in local gym

by Danielle O’Neal
6th Nov 2019 7:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MEL Gibson has yet again been spotted in southeast Queensland, fuelling rumours the Braveheart star is shooting a new film in Queensland in 2020.

Gibson was pictured training at My Fitness Club Broadbeach on the Gold Coast, which described him on Facebook as "such a nice friendly guy".

 

Gym owner Rick Brennan said he had trained Gibson over the past four weeks, focusing on rehabilitation after his hip replacement. 

"Post surgery he will be shooting a film next year. Directing and acting," Mr Brennan wrote on Facebook.

 

Thank you very much to Mel Gibson for being a member with us. It was pleasure to have you training in the club. 💪🏻 such...

Posted by MyFitness Club Broadbeach on Tuesday, 5 November 2019

 

The news follows rumours Gibson was in southeast Queensland for a few weeks on a location scouting trip for his upcoming film.

Mr Brennan described Gibson as a "super intelligent, funny and best of all a down to earth".

The gym members were thanked online for respecting the Braveheart star's privacy for the duration of his membership, but didn't miss the opportunity to snap a few selfies with the Hollywood star. 

Mr Brennan said pictures released today of Gibson in the gym are "very recent".

He also hinted that he will be training Tom Hanks for his upcoming role in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic.

"Tom Hanks arrives soon as well," Mr Brennan wrote on Facebook. 

"It's another film based on Elvis. I have the production and direction team with me now. Starts shooting in Feb."

