Joe Manganiello debuts his new look on Instagram.

Joe Manganiello is making a style change while in coronavirus quarantine.

While many stars are growing out their facial hair, Manganiello opted to go in the opposite direction.

On Sunday, the 43-year-old actor shared a photo of himself lounging poolside with a noticeably different look: The Bottom of the 9th star didn't have his signature beard.

"#Creepin," Manganiello captioned the photo, which featured both him and his pup Bubbles looking away from the camera.

Manganiello (pictured here with wife Sofia Vergara) usually sports plenty of facial hair. Picture: Rachel Murray/Getty Images



Fans immediately flooded the comments section, with some talking about Manganiello sans beard, while others couldn't help but chat about his adorable dog.

"Omg I've never seen you without a beard," one stunned fan wrote. "That totally doesn't look like him?" said another.

"Everyone's growing a corona beard and you shave yours #trenddodger," said one person.

"So gorgeous," one person gushed. "So handsome," echoed another individual. Meanwhile, another dubbed Manganiello "magnificent eye candy".

"THE DOG!" wrote one person. "Lol look at bubbles!" said another.

A number of people pointed out that he now bears a striking resemblance to other Hollywood stars including Matthew Perry, Gary Busey and Jack Nicholson - with one fan even commenting that he looks like Australia's own Dr Chris Brown.

Manganiello's wife, Sofia Vergara, also shared a few photos of the star, which showed off his fresh new look.

Manganiello joins a list of stars who have changed their style recently amid the quarantine. Kylie Jenner is opting for a more natural look and Armie Hammer is now sporting a mohawk and a Hulk Hogan-style moustache among others.

This article originally appeared in Fox News and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Fans puzzled by star's new look