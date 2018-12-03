Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lisa Wilkinson shared this photo of Robert Irwin and Steve Irwin.
Lisa Wilkinson shared this photo of Robert Irwin and Steve Irwin.
Celebrity

Lisa Wilkinson’s ‘amazing’ photo of Robert Irwin

3rd Dec 2018 10:29 AM

IT'S not surprising that Robert Irwin looks a lot like his dad, Steve. But seriously, the likeness is uncanny.

After interviewing the Irwin's on The Sunday Project, Lisa Wilkinson took to Instagram to share a side by side photo of the youngest Irwin and his dad who died 12 years ago.

"That's Robert on the left and his dad Steve around the same age on the right," Wilkinson wrote in the caption. "Amazing."

 

Robert Irwin on the left and dad Steve on the right.
Robert Irwin on the left and dad Steve on the right.

The photo attracted hundreds of comments, including, "I swore I was looking at two photos of Robert", "Spitting image," and "Uncanny!"

Last night Robert, 15, told Wilkinson on The Sunday Project that he still has a strong connection to Steve.

"I feel closest to Dad when I'm working with the animals that he really loved," he said.

And just like his dad, Robert's a passionate conservationist who regularly appears on US TV to spread his message.

He's appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon several times in the last two years with his most recent appearance in which he scared the daylights out of Kevin Hart racking up more than 20 million views since September.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks instagram lisa wilkinson robert irwin steve irwin the project

Top Stories

    MISSING: Have you seen this man?

    MISSING: Have you seen this man?

    News Police have concerns for missing man's welfare

    Century of satisfaction for Tucabia master blaster

    premium_icon Century of satisfaction for Tucabia master blaster

    Cricket Dougherty 'keen as ever' after season off with injury

    Man's car crash injuries led to serious ice problems

    premium_icon Man's car crash injuries led to serious ice problems

    Crime The Northern Rivers man will be sentenced next month

    3YO Stratum filly's debut win worth the wait

    premium_icon 3YO Stratum filly's debut win worth the wait

    Horses Serene Beauty scores maiden win with scintillating final sprint

    Local Partners