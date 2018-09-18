Fans swarm the field as Coutts breaks drought

TIGHT TUSSLE: Coutts Crossing's Mitchell Rowels battles with Yamba Breakers' Nathan Hollis for possession during the second division north grand final .

FOOTBALL: With no voice left, and tears on his cheeks, Coutts Crossing Cougars captain Mitch Henwood watched on with disbelief as fans flooded the field at Barnier Park.

Finally, after years of toiling away only to miss out when it mattered most, the Cougars had broken a premiership drought with a 1-0 win against arch-rivals Yamba Breakers.

It was a courageous performance from both sides, with neither willing to give an inch, and even with a minute to go and up 1-0 on the scoreboard Henwood was sure the gallant Breakers outfit would snatch an unlikely victory.

But it wasn't to be for the defending champions, with Coutts' backline, spearheaded by the Rowels brothers, Mitch and Daniel, holding tough.

"It was really gutsy, we gutsed a lot of games out throughout the season but none as tough as the grand final,” Henwood said.

"The boys defended their hearts out, working up and down the field.

"I put our win down to our heart and our courage that we showed, and just wanting to be there for each other.”

Cougars striker James Crichton proved the difference for his side after breaking through the defence and polishing off a one-on-one effort against Breakers keeper Kevin Murphy. It was the only error Murphy had made all match.

While he was proud of his players, and their efforts in the grand final, Henwood said the win belonged to many more than just the 16 players who took the field.

"I said to the boys before the game, 'I know all of you deserve this moment, but there are a lot of people on that hill who deserve it too',” Henwood said.

"People like club president Dave Towns, or our team manager Lana Elwood, they have put countless hours into this club and this side to get us to the grand final.

"I have never felt that good on a sporting field in my life. We did this for every person who cares about our club, and there is a lot of them.”

Henwood also paid his respects to the Breakers side who put in a performance worthy of a grand final and said he expected the battles between the clubs would only get better.