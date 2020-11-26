Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Music

Fans thought Madonna had died

26th Nov 2020 10:55 AM

 

Madonna started trending on Twitter this morning due to a case of mistaken identity.

Some social media users mistakenly thought the Like A Prayer singer had died when in fact it was football superstar Diego Maradona who had passed away.

 

 

Maradona.
Maradona.

RELATED: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo farewell Diego Maradona

The Argentine football god, 60, died of a heart attack, having undergone brain surgery earlier this month.

Twitter quickly lit up with RIP messages for the singer, before there was an avalanche of tweets pointing out it was the sports star who had died.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

So in conclusion, Madonna the singer is alive and well, but Maradona the sporting legend is sadly dead.

Originally published as Fans thought Madonna had died

More Stories

madonna maradona music soccer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Victim speaks out after Maclean GP convicted of sex act

        Premium Content Victim speaks out after Maclean GP convicted of sex act

        Crime A Maclean doctor has faced court of carrying out a sexual act against a patient, who has spoken of the terrifying ordeal

        Changed traffic conditions on Eight Mile Lane

        Premium Content Changed traffic conditions on Eight Mile Lane

        News Road monitoring and maintenance will result in changed traffic conditions today and...

        We want the old jail, but we want them to pay for it

        Premium Content We want the old jail, but we want them to pay for it

        Council News Council knocks back site that could be a “noose around their neck”, but wants to...

        ADOPT A FAMILY: How you can help someone this Christmas

        ADOPT A FAMILY: How you can help someone this Christmas

        News Pick a family-in-need in the Clarence Valley and help make a difference this...