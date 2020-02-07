Fantastic Fahey bids farewell to Clarence River cricket

Eli Fahey plays a shot for Coutts/Coffs Colts in North Coast Premier League against Harwood at Lower Fisher Park.

Eli Fahey plays a shot for Coutts/Coffs Colts in North Coast Premier League against Harwood at Lower Fisher Park.

CRICKET :Clarence River Cricket Association has produced some fine players over the years but few have received as much praise for their ability as Coutts Crossing star Eli Fahey.

Pulling on the sky blue for Coutts on Wednesday night, Fahey took to McKittrick Park for a final stanza in his prodigious CRCA career ahead of a move to Brisbane for university next week.

Eli Fahey bowls for Coutts in Premier League match between South Services and Coutts Crossing

“I’m pretty keen to get up there and have a crack,” Fahey said.

But this isn’t the all-rounder’s first venture outside of the Clarence Valley, after spending some time at a boarding school in Queensland two years ago.

“I was at the Southport School on the Gold Coast for a little while,” he said.

“I was bit nervous as a younger fella then but now I’m ready to get stuck in.”

Fahey will depart for the Queensland University of Technology, where he will study to become a high school teacher using a number of skills he has acquired playing local cricket.

“I’m looking forward to being able to influence the next generation,” he said.

“I think playing cricket has taught me a lot in life and I want to be able to pass that on.

Eli Fahey, 14, hit winning runs for Coutts Crossing and was preparing to play in the u/16 Australia Day match at Ellem Oval. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

“I’m really thankful to have played cricket in Grafton. I started in under-10s for Coutts Crossing and when I joined the first graders they were really welcoming. Guys like Macca (Andrew McLachlan) were a huge help to my game.

“It wasn’t just Coutts Crossing though. The association has been really good for my development. There’s some great competition but also a lot of fun to be had.

“I’m thankful I could share such a mutual enjoyment in the game with some great blokes.”

Eli Fahey received player of the series award from Daily Examiner editor Bill North at the DEX Shield cricket.

While Fahey was yet to lock in a club in Brisbane, he said he was ready to step up to the challenge.

“I’ve been talking to people from Western Suburbs, close to the university,” he said.

“No matter where I end up I’ll try to knuckle down as best I can. At Southport I was playing against other schools but in the Brisbane top division I’ll be playing against some top-quality senior opposition.”

Not only is Fahey a talented cricketer, but he also made his mark in a number of other sports including hockey and rugby league for the City Bears and Grafton Ghosts respectively.

City Bears' young star Eli Fahey (right) tries to find a teammate up field during a Grafton Hockey Association Premier League clash between Royals and City Bears.

Fahey will look to improve under the tutelage of former Australian coach John Buchanan and is excited to be closer to the Gabba action.

“I’ll be sure to get some guys from university to some games up there – it’ll be nice to have it so close,” he said.