Fantastic feeling puts radio station on the road

Dealer Principal of Grafton Toyota Michael Anstee, Marketing Director of Loving Life FM 103.1 Tina Cinzo and President of Loving Life FM 103.1 Ken Tucker delighted with their new Rav 4 vehicle. Ebony Stansfield

When two highly recognisable icons link hearts and get together, like Loving Life FM 103.1 and Grafton Toyota, the whole community should be ecstatic with the sentiment of 'Oh, What a Feeling!'.

That is exactly what has happened in the Clarence Valley. Grafton Toyota has provided a brand new Rav 4 vehicle for use by the Loving Life sales and marketing team.

You will see the 'Linked Hearts' logo around town and at Loving Life Day on 4th August in Market Square. Everyone will also be able to take part in a 'Spot the Car' competition next month.

"We work for our community at Loving Life", said Ken Tucker 103.1's President, "and it's great to know one of our major sponsors has the same heart for those living in the Clarence Valley"