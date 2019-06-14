Fantastic four make the cut for representative squad

REPRESENTATIVES: Elle Moss above has been chosen alongside Shellie Long, Karri Williams and Mekeely Heron in the Group 2 Rugby League representative squad.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Four ladies league tag players from Grafton have been selected in an 18 woman Group 2 Rugby League representative squad to play against a Group 3 selection side in Macksville on June 22.

Grafton Ghosts' Elle Moss and Mekeely Heron will join cross-river rivals Shellie Long and Karri Williams from the South Grafton Rebels as the girls pull on the same jersey for the first time.

Grafton club captain Moss has been leading her side well this year as the Ghosts sit in fourth place but just one win away from league leaders Sawtell Panthers in the sides second year in the competition.

Current team mate Heron has been a strong runner for the Ghosts and has been a mainstay since the club first entered the league, sticking with the side that finished an impressive third place last year.

NO WAY THROUGH: South Grafton Rebels defenders Sam Duroux and Heidi Dalton muscle up to shut down Grafton Ghosts attacker Mekeely Heron. Matthew Elkerton

The Rebels have also been in good form this year but have yet to match last seasons dominance that had them finishing minor premiers before going on to win the grand final against Sawtell.

Williams has been a real impact player for the Rebels this year often providing an electric spark in the attack with her pace and agility.

STRONG BUNCH: Mishika Randall, Shellie Long and Karri Williams for the North Coast Bulldogs earlier this year. Contributed

However, it is Long who has made all the headlines for the sport in the Clarence Valley after a whirlwind year put the youngster on the map for women's rugby league.

Representing the North Coast at the Country Championships alongside Williams with the Bulldogs, Long did Grafton proud with some great performances in the tournament.

Long's talent was then recognised when she was selected to play for New South Wales Country at the National Rugby League Championships in Sydney earlier this month.

INFLUENCIAL: Grafton rugby player Shellie Long.

After the representative sides square off in Macksville, a squad of 16 will then be chosen from the two teams to represent the North Coast at the Country Championships at Glen Innes on July 22.

The championships often providing players with the opportunity to go on to player women's National Rugby League and even progressing on to the women's national side.

The rest of the Group 2 Rugby League ladies tag representative announced on Wednesday was made up of players from five other teams.

Unsurprisingly, Sawtell Panthers contributed three players to the squad with Kiara Briggs, Lainey Pendergast and Greta Smith receiving a call-up.

Perhaps to the surprise of some was the heavy involvement from the sixth place Coffs Harbour Comets who had four players selected in the team including Jade Egar, Megan Danvers, Rachel Devine and Angela Keighran, providing proof that the struggling outfit have a strong core in the selectors eyes.

In the league tag competition this weekend Grafton Ghosts host the Bellingen Valley/Dorrigo Magpies while the Rebels travel to the Macksville Sea Eagles as both sides search for vital points.