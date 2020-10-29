‘FANTASTIC’: Premier tells Sydney of sweet time in Grafton

Toast Espresso Cafe owners Judy and Mark Hackett with Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian in Grafton on Monday, 26th October, 2020. Photo: Bill North / The Daily Examiner

PREMIER Gladys Berejiklian has taken her sweet impression of Grafton to the Sydney airwaves, promoting the town and several businesses on Ben Fordham’s 2GB breakfast show.

Asked on whether she had any tips from her short stay in the town, the premier remarked of the “purple and lavender” colours of the town, and said “every shop in the main street was fantastic.”

“Toast is a particularly good place for brunch and breakfast,” she said. “And for the children I’d go to I-Scream ice cream parlour … where they’re serving purple ice cream for Jacaranda … which was really nice.”

Ms Berejiklian also namechecked the Idle Cafe in Nana Glen, and paid tribute not only to its central support role for the community when fire ripped through the area this time last year, but its “amazing” food.

The premier started a whirlwind tour of the regions in Rappville, travelling through Grafton to Nymboida, then Nana Glen, Coffs Harbour, and further to Port Macquarie and Tuncurry to see first-hand the region’s recovery from bushfire, and help promote a recovery for the regional areas hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis admire the jacarandas at Market Square in Grafton on Monday, 26th October, 2020. Photo: Bill North / The Daily Examiner

Toast owner Judy Hackett said husband Mark’s cousin in Sydney heard the premier mention Grafton and Toast, and a quick Google search found the segment on the 2GB breakfast show linked here at 7.35.

“It is nice that she remembered so much about her quick visit. She really loved the spirit of our purple town,” Ms Hackett said.

“I think Grafton looks particularly gorgeous this year an so hope that more local tourist come and see or for themselves.”

Ms Hackett said that every piece of promotion for the area was important in helping the area build following the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent bypass of Grafton

“Last week was the first week we showed a modest profit without Jobkeeper help since March,” Ms Hackett said.

While Yamba has been reported to have shown an excellent recovery over the past few months, it was a different experience in Grafton.

“Yamba is much more up and down than here – they are a holiday destination and have great highs in the seasons,” she said.

“We have a different experience in Grafton. It is more even and we are seeing changes with the infrastructure boom finishing, highway diverting so we are all making adjustments.

“Any promotion of our area is wonderful and will be welcomed.”